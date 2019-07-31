The Leavenworth County Fair started Tuesday, but there still are many opportunities this week to enjoy the annual event that dates back to the 1920s.

Arm bands for carnival rides are $25, with the bands being different colors for the weekdays and two sessions on Saturday. The respective bands are good 6-10:30 p.m. each individual night through Friday and then 1-5 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday.

The main rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and then mutton busting and mini bull riding take center stage starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the rodeo arena Senior Day at the Fair is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, while the 4-H Livestock auction will be that night. The fair is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Parking at the fair is $4.