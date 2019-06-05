Music, beverages, inflatable games and rides, along with food and craft vendors will be the offerings for this year’s Tonganoxie Days, with some special Tonganoxie Public Library events and traditional events also planned for the day.

Tonganoxie Days will run 3-11 p.m. Saturday in and around Gallagher Park.

There will be food, craft and other vendors, inflatables and music, along with a liquor truck.

Food trucks and vendors this year are Frog Hoppin BBQ, Cajun Nation, Kansas Citrus Crushers, Sweet 7th Heaven and KC Kettle Korn.

There also will be 12 non-food vendors, ranging from honey products, custom birdhouses and sports memorabilia to jewelry, scented gifts and photography. There also will be other booths, such as Kansas Army National Guard, Leavenworth County Trails and First Response Wellness.

Though Tonganoxie Days was shortened a bit from previous years’ start time of 11 a.m., there are other activities earlier in the day.

The annual Library Run is at 7:30 a.m. June 8. The 5k/10k Walk or Run is a longtime annual tradition and the biggest fundraiser for the library and new building fund. Start time is 7:30 a.m., with day-of registration starting at 6 a.m. The race starts and ends at the library. Register online at runsignsup. Or pick up a form at the library.

After the race, people can head to the future site of the Tonganoxie Public Library for more festivities.

The festivities will run from 10 a.m.-noon June 8. The groundbreaking ceremony will include a pie-baking contest, community raffle and games on the lawn. The event will take place right after the Library Run.

The annual car show that takes place Tonganoxie Days weekend will be at the Tonganoxie High School

There will be four bands in this year’s music lineup.

SyxPac, a young band from McLouth, will open at 3 p.m. and play until 4:30 p.m.

The band consists of rhythm guitarist and singer Calvin Haverkamp, drummer and singer Ben Garber, lead guitarist and keyboard player Collin Sanderson and Bassist Brakson Ping. The group plays 1960s to 2000s rock, alternative, blues and country covers, along with originals.”

The Uproot, a Kansas City band, will perform form 6-7:30 p.m. The funk rock band plays music from the 1960s to today.

Hazzard County will take the stage at 7 p.m. The group will play until 8:30 p.m.

The final performance will come from Departure, a band with members who have been playing in various groups since the 1970s. The group plays various rock and will be performing the tunes from 9-11 p.m. at Gallagher Park.

For more information, go to tonganoxiedays.org.