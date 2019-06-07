Officers eventually found a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident Thursday afternoon on Kansas Highway 16.

The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. Thursday at 228th Street and K-16 west of Tonganoxie.

The driver of a 1999 Ford F-250 truck struck a Dodge Ram 2500 van from behind, forcing the van off the road and into a guardrail, according to Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office reports. The driver of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man, was injured when he struck his head during the crash. He also suffered minor leg injuries, but declined Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service transportation to a hospital.

Officers found the driver of the other vehicle nearby and arrested him various traffic-related charges, including leaving the scene of an injury accident.

The driver of the white truck was a 55-year-old Valley Falls man.