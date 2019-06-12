Though rain halted progress on the turf project in recent weeks, better construction weather has helped the field turf project at Beatty Field.

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said the project should be back on schedule for completion at the end of July or early August. He said a layer of rock likely will be the next step for the project, likely later this week.

Tonganoxie USD 464 board members unanimously approved installing field turf at the stadium.

The cost of the project, per the contract with ATG Sports out of Andover, is $655,500. A few items included in the agreement are an eight-year base warranty of all base work, rock and drainage under the turf which guarantees against soft spots, low spots and drainage problems, along with a grooming device and a no-change-orders guarantee. That means the bid includes all items necessary for the project. Any additional would come if the district added additional scope to the project.

Community donations are to fund at least $405,500, with the district paying up to $250,000. Pledges were around $300,000 last month. Donors, can pay in equal installments up to five years.

The board approved a bid from First State Bank and Trust to finance the loan for principal of $750,000 at 0 percent for five years with annual payments and no prepay penalty.

For the project to become a reality for the 2019-20 school year, the board required that at least $250,000 be pledged by March 1.

Personnel recommendations approved Monday

Here is a list of hires approved at Monday’s meeting: Angela Trowbridge, Tonganoxie High science/biology teacher; Ashey Barton, Tonganoxie Elementary nurse; Brianna Boden (Schmitz), early childhood special education teacher; Cynthia Espy, sixth-grade language arts/social studies; Derek Oswald, THS assistant wrestling coach; Rachel Reynolds, kindergarten teacher; Mitch Loomis, girls head basketball coach; Phillip Brice, TES fourth-grade teacher; Brian Sixbury, THS math teacher; Christopher Reid-Pinson, THS center-based resource teacher; Whitney Malec, Tonganoxie Middle School ISS/office aide; and David Yantz, THS center-based resource 1 teacher.

Resignations: Diana Smith, TMS cashier; Tracey Waldeier, THS biology teacher; Lacie Weishaar - TES third-grade teacher; John Parker Ast, THS special education teacher/TMS wrestling assistant; Will Dunn, THS math teacher; Tiffany Parker, TES kindergarten teacher; Drew Williams, THS math teacher; Christopher Reid-Pinson and Whitney Malec, THS para.

Personnel recommendations from May 15 meeting

The school board also approved hires and resignations at its May board meeting.

Contracts/work agreements were approved for Shawn Fitzgerald, THS Custodian; Brett Delich, Tonganoxie High head wrestling coach and THS physical education teacher; Mitch Loomis, facilities and grounds coordinator; and Beth Augustine, THS vocational and agriculture education teacher.

Resignations: Nicole Hillmon, special ed early childhood teacher; Kathy Monahan, band aide; Michelle Garner, TES special ed para; Marcus Miller, THS assistant basketball coach; Shelby Siemens vo ag teacher, FFA adviser; and Carley Smith, TMS para.

New positions also were anticipated for an anticipated sixth-grade social studies/English teacher (hire approved at Monday’s meeting) and TMS ISS aide for 2019-20 school year.

Classified coordinator contracts for 2019-20 were approved for Audra Boone, human resources; Forrest Creager, technology coordinator; Barb Smith, student nutrition coordinator; Jill Kietzmann, transportation coordinator; and Lori Wilson, business manager.

Special meeting June 24

The school board will meet at 6 p.m. June 24 to vote on update budget authority for special education. The meeting will take place at the district office just south of U.S. Highway 24-40 near the high school.