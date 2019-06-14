Donations for wildlife

Operation Wildlife is in need of food donations for some of the animals taken in from the Linwood tornado.

If you’d like to help, they could use Gerber baby foods, vegetable and meats (but only chicken and turkey). They are also accepting Wal-Mart gift cards in order to purchase the necessary fresh vegetables.

You can contact them at 785-542-3625 for more information or drop off donations at their facility at 23375 Guthrie Road, Linwood, KS.

Entertainment programs for kids

The Linwood Community Library will have a family friendly entertainment program each Thursday in June and July (except the week of July 4.).

Entertainment will start at 1 p.m. on those designated Thursdays as part of the Summer Reading program.

Storyteller Priscilla Howe kicked off the programs on June 6 with a Galaxy of Giggles. Master juggler Brian Wendling juggles his way through space this Thursday. The full listing of events and activities can be found on the library website at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org.

StoryWalk program coming to Linwood

Visitors take a StoryWalk starting next week outside Linwood Elementary School.

The StoryWalk starts Monday and concludes June 29 along the walkways of LES.

The StoryWalk is being set up by the Linwood Community Library as part of their Summer Reading program. It’s a fun way to incorporate reading and experiencing the outdoors at the same time.

Participants will be able to experience the book “It Looked Like Spilt Milk.”

Those signed up for the library’s Summer Reading program can complete activities and earn a prize, but everyone in the community can enjoy it.



Alzheimer’s and dementia program

The Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter, will present a program on understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia next week.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Linwood Community Library.

This informative program will help participants understand the nature of these prevalent diseases.

Someone develops Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds in the United States.