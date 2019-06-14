Tarr reunion scheduled for this weekend

Descendants of George and Grace Tarr will gather for a covered dish this weekend.

The meal and reunion will start at noon at the McLouth Community Center. Please bring food to share, your photo albums and memories and your table service.

70th anniversary surprise for Ryans

Bob and Alfreda Ryan were guests at a surprise lunch June 1 celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, at 10th Street Diner in Leavenworth.

Present were their daughter and her husband, Anah and Dwayne Mance, and their son and his family, Brandon and Bridget Mance, their four children: Lauren, Brent, Charles Robert and Nick; their granddaughters, Sarajo Mance and her fiancé, Luke Cole, Megan Mance and her friend, Amy Theis; Ed and Gerri Mance, all of Leavenworth; their grandson, Mike Dungan, his wife, Shawlyn, and their daughter, Irelyn, of Fort Leavenworth; and their son-in-law, Mike Dungan, of Perry.

MHS alumni class to have next Laughing Lunch

It’s time for another Laughing Lunch with the McLouth High School Class of 1967 and others who want to join.

The next gathering of the class and friends will be noon June 20 at Kelley’s restaurant just north of State Avenue in Basehor.

