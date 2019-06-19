A recent tradition in Tonganoxie was absent this Memorial Day Weekend. But don’t worry, it will be here this fall instead.

This year’s Abdallah Shrine Rodeo and Demolition Derby will be Sept. 26-28 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The event has been Memorial Day Weekend the last several years, but it now will be in the fall, with the rodeo taking place Sept. 26 and 27 and the demolition derby Sept. 28.

Concessions, souvenirs and more will be part of the event as well. The rodeo and demo derby also received approval for a temporary cereal malt beverage from the Tonganoxie City Council, so the event again will offer some adult beverages.