Alzheimer’s and dementia program

The Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter, will present a program on understanding Alzheimer’s disease starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Linwood Community Library.

This informative program will help participants understand the nature of these prevalent diseases. Someone develops Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds in the United States.



Upcoming teen programs

Teens can come this weekend to the Linwood Community Library for a double feaure movie night.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday with a showing of “How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.” The library then will show “Captain Marvel” after the first flick concludes. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teens can paint their own galaxies on T-shirst with an event at 4 p.m. Monday. This is a registration event, so if interested, teens or parents need to call the library at 913-301-3686 to register and indicate desired t-shirt size.

Entertainment programs for youths

The Linwood Community Library will continue with its family friendly entertainment program each Thursday in June and July (except the week of July 4.).

Entertainment will start at 1 p.m. on those designated Thursdays as part of the Summer Reading program.

The library will welcome Mad Science with its program Walking on the Moon at 1 p.m. Thursday at the library. Audience members will learn about space travel with a focus on the anniversary of the lunar landing. On the June 27, it’s a wild west cowboy show with seasoned performer and busker T. Texas Terry. Terry provides a lot of laughs and audience participation in his shows.

The full listing of events and activities can be found on the library website at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org.

StoryWalk program continues in Linwood

The StoryWalk will continue through June 29 outside Linwood Elementary School.

The StoryWalk started Monday and will conclude June 29 along the walkways of LES.

The Linwood Community Library event is part of the library’s Summer Reading program. It’s a fun way to incorporate reading and experiencing the outdoors at the same time.

Participants will be able to experience the book “It Looked Like Spilt Milk.”

Those signed up for the library’s Summer Reading program can complete activities and earn a prize, but everyone in the community can enjoy it.

