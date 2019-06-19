Leavenworth County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester.

Those students are Katharine A. Bolen, political science major, and Adrienne Elizabeth Curl, English major, both of Fort Leavenworth.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.