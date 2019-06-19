Archive for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

By Beverly Muzzy

June 19, 2019

Don’t miss Old Settlers Festival, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Oskaloosa.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating a New Generation of Old Settlers.” Lots of events and fun for all ages starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings beginning at 5 p.m., along with events all day and evening Saturday. There will be a carnival and live music every evening. The Old Settlers Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

