Archive for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
McLouth Happenings: Old Settlers Festival
June 19, 2019
Don’t miss Old Settlers Festival, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Oskaloosa.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating a New Generation of Old Settlers.” Lots of events and fun for all ages starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings beginning at 5 p.m., along with events all day and evening Saturday. There will be a carnival and live music every evening. The Old Settlers Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
