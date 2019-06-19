Labor Day weekend seems to be a long way off on the calendar.

But in three weeks, it will be time to plant your sunflowers.

Youth up to the age of 14 are invited to participate in a sunflower growing contest. The rules are simple, but your strategies can be whatever you can dream up.

Participants will be planting black oil sunflowers this year, the very same type of seed that is grown by Grinter Farms. Planting can only occur on or after July 9.

Seeds and rules are available at the Tonganoxie Public Library now until July 12.

How can you make your plant stand out?

Organizers suggest that you spend some time researching how plants grow and what they need. Nurture your sunflower plants and then bring the best and the biggest to the competition on Labor Day weekend.

The competition will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Gallagher Park.



The Sunflower Stroll is sponsored by the Tonganoxie Business Association.