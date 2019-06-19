There won’t be a Fourth Tuesday program this month at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site because the historical society is having its annual picnic this month instead.

The picnic will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic site, 300 W. Washington Street.

The historical society will furnish the meat (fried chicken this year), while guests are asked to bring a covered dish, salad or dessert. Visitors are welcome.

And this year, TCHS has special guests, Olga and Kent Porter, who will talk about the restoration of Stonehaven, their home just north of Tonganoxie. Stonehaven was designed by Cora Wellhouse Bullard, the daughter of Frederick Wellhouse, the Apple King. Bullard supervised (and partially built) the house from 1895 to 1898.



Join in the festivities for a meal and a presentation about the restoration of the house that Bullard designed and loved.