Today's news
Wasnburn announces academic lists for spring semester
June 19, 2019
Local students named to Washburn spring 2019 academic lists
Washburn University congratulates more than 600 students named to the spring 2019 President’s List and another 850 named to the Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Tonganoxie
Danielle Irwin
Basehor
Zailey De Leon and Alexis Douglas
Linwood
Rachel Peterson of Linwood
Leavenworth
Abigail Blankenship, Shelby Herring and Ellie Wolk
Lansing
Jered Gatson
DEAN’S LIST
Tonganoxie
Abigail Pray
McLouth
Monica McAferty
Basehor
Emilee Gilliam and Alexis Nichols
Leavenworth
Jacob Fandrich and Kelsey Housworth
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment