Local students named to Washburn spring 2019 academic lists

Washburn University congratulates more than 600 students named to the spring 2019 President’s List and another 850 named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Tonganoxie

Danielle Irwin

Basehor

Zailey De Leon and Alexis Douglas

Linwood

Rachel Peterson of Linwood

Leavenworth

Abigail Blankenship, Shelby Herring and Ellie Wolk

Lansing

Jered Gatson

DEAN’S LIST

Tonganoxie

Abigail Pray

McLouth

Monica McAferty

Basehor

Emilee Gilliam and Alexis Nichols

Leavenworth

Jacob Fandrich and Kelsey Housworth