A Thursday fire displaced residents in a one-story Tonganoxie apartment.

The Tonganoxie City Fire Department responded to smoke in the structure just before 5 p.m. Thursday at 102 E. Second St. The apartments are to the north of Jalapenos restaurant. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke from the attic area of the fourplex.

The fire displaced six people, according to fire department reports. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents, while Fairmount, Reno, Stranger and Tonganoxie township fire departments, along with District 1 Fire Department, assisted with mutual aid.

Tonganoxie police provided traffic and crowd control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and will be released when investigators have final results.