Tonganoxie High graduate Audrey Miller has been named the 10th All-American in Labette Community College history.

Miller, a 2018 THS graduate, was a major contributor for the Cardinals softball team this spring.

She helped the team to finish the season 23-19 just a couple games away from an NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearance.

Miller excelled in her first season, leading the team or being near the top in several categories for the Parsons college.

In addition to being an All-American selection, she was an All-Kansas Jayhawk Conference selection for the Cardinals softball team. She also helped THS to a state berth in 2018.