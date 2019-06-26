The timeline for a mail-in ballot has been set for a proposed $51.4 million bond issue that would substantially upgrade the current Tonganoxie High School campus.

The final step before that is final approval from the State Board of Education to move forward, which is expected early next week.

District officials received a letter June 11 from the state confirming Tonganoxie USD 464’s application to hold an election on the question of issuing bonds in an amount exceeding the district’s general bond debt limitation set by the State Board of Education.

Final approval will be determined Monday.

Once the district has final approval, the voting timeline will be as follows: Aug. 15 deadline for voter registration if voters in the school district are not yet registered in the district or have other reasons to update their registration.

All registered voters then would automatically receive a ballot by mail starting Aug. 16.

Deadline for ballots to be returned to the County Clerk’s office would be noon Sept. 5.

If patrons have questions about the election, they can call the office of County Clerk Janet Klasinski at 913-684-0419

District patrons joined together to form a vision team in offering recommendations to the Tonganoxie school board about what a proposed new school might look like and include, with guidance from DLR Group. DLR also worked with administrators, teachers and others involved in the schools to put together possible options for the proposed bond issue.

The committees and DLR Group eventually came to the conclusion of the $51.4 million proposal that would fund all new classrooms, science labs and supports spaces, along with a new cafeteria and kitchen, new regulation-size competition gymnasium and west campus renovations for community use and district services. The bond also would fund safety and security enhancements, including consolidation of the THS campus into one building.

The bond issue would come with a 3-mill increase for homeowners, which means that, for instance, a $150,000 home would have an increase of $4.31 each month in taxes.