Come and celebrate the luck of the Irish.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade — the 31st installment of the annual event — will start at 11 a.m. March 16 in downtown Tonganoxie. T-shirts will be on sale at various locations that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Organizers are working to secure judges and name a grand leprechaun.

There will be $50 prizes handed out for three catergories: Best Family Float, Best Antique Car and Best Overall Entry. The final entry is the Best Club Float. The prize for the club float is $100. If you are interested in being in the parade and have any questions, please contact Joanna and Amanda at thewhitebirchagency@gmail.com.

Registration won’t be necessary. Entries just will need to show up the morning of the event.

After the parade, head to the United Methodist Church for the local PEO chapter’s corned beef and cabbage meal.