Residents and staff at a nursing center in Tonganoxie are staying at a local church following an early morning evacuation Monday.

The Tonganoxie City Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide call in the early hours Monday at Legend Healthcare, 1010 East St.

Firefighters determined the center’s 68 residents, and staff, should be moved away from the facility due to carbon monoxide level concerns. Residents and staff were moved until the source could be located, according to a fire department release.

Residents and staff are at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tonganoxie until officials determine it is safe to return to the facility.

Legend Healthcare is a nursing home provider that also offers short-term care and rehabilitation services.

Units form Leavenworth Emergency Medical Service, Lawrence Fire Department, Kanas City Kansas fire Department and surrounding jurisdictions were utilized in the evacuation.

