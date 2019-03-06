McLouth had to adapt to an early Saturday game for the Class 2A Substate Championship at Valley Heights due to pending inclement weather.

There would be no more surprises that day.

Top-seeded McLouth held an advantage in every quarter Saturday on its way to a monumental 58-33 victory against No. 6 Republic County.

The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-5 on the season and gave them their first state berth since 1960.

MHS had to make the long drive up to Valley Heights — the school is about 30 minutes north of Manhattan — for the semifinals and finals, but MHS took care of business.

McLouth faced Oskaloosa in the semifinals. It was the third time the teams played this season, including the last one in which McLouth needed overtime to win.

It was a different story Thursday, when MHS won by about 30 against the Bulldogs’ archival.

MHS will play at 4:45 p.m. today against Pittsburg Colgan (19-3).

A victory today guarantees MHS will play in the semifinals Friday and either the championship or third-place game Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus. McLouth has won 11 of its last 12 games.

MHS 58, REPUBLIC COUNTY 33

Republic Co. 8 9 7 9 — 33

McLouth 13 17 13 15 — 58

Republic County — Lewellyn 1 0-0 2, Callaway 1 0-0 2, Parde 2 0-1 4, Benyshek 0 0-2 0, Nutsch 3 0-0 6, Lapo 5 (1) 2-2 13, Martinez 1 1-1 3, Aurand 1 1-2 3.

McLouth — Carlton 2 0-0 4, J. Pope 4 3-3 11, G. Pope 6 (5) 7-8 24, Jo. Willits 1 1-3 3, Barfield 3 1-2 7, Robbins 4 0-0 8, Flint 0 1-2 1.

2A pairings

No. 1 Inman 20-2 vs. No. Plainville (17-6) 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Ness City 19-4) vs. Bishop Seabury (16-4) 8:15 p.m.

No. 2 Hutch Trinity (20-3) vs. No. 7 Mission Valley (17-6) 3 p.m.

No. 3 Pittsburg Colgan (19-3) vs. No. 6 McLouth (18-5) 4:45 p.m.

Schools with 2 state teams

6A

Washburn Rural boys (No. 1, 21-1) and WRHS girls (No. 3, 20-2)

Olathe North girls (No. 6, 16-5) and ONHS boys (No. 7, 16-6)

4A

Piper girls (No. 1, 21-0) and PHS boys (No. 4, 18-4)

3A

Eureka girls (No. 3, 20-3) and EHS boys (No. 7, 17-6)

1A

Central Plains girls (No. 1, 25-0) and CPHS boys (No. 1, 25-0)

Hanover boys (No. 3, 24-1) and HHS girls (No. 6, 22-3)

Frontier League teams

Piper girls (No. 1, 21-0)

Baldwin girls, (No. 3, 19-1)

Eudora girls (No. 8, 16-5)

Bonner Springs boys (No. 2, 20-2)

Piper boys (No. 4, 18-4)

Local teams

Basehor-Linwood boys (5A, No. 3, 19-2)

Perry-Lecompton boys (3A, No. 3, 20-2)

Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys (3A, No. 1, 22-0)

Lawrence High boys (6A, No. 4, 19-3)

Lawrence-Free State boys (6A, No. 8, 15-6)