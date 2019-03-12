Editor's note: The print version of this story had the incorrect date for Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. TUESDAY, March 26.

Advance voting has started for the new Leavenworth County Commission races.

On-site advance balloting started March 6 at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Voters can visit County Clerk Janet Klasinski’s office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Advance balloting will conclude at noon March 25.

Voters also can cast ballots from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day March 26 at their regular polling sites. Klasinski said she plans to have all regular polling sites in the two districts open that day.

A fourth and final candidate completed the field for the Leavenworth County Commission’s Fifth District race late Friday afternoon.

Candidates in the new Fifth District, which is an L-shaped district that includes Tonganoxie and Linwood, are Independent Curtis Oroke, who currently serves on the Tonganoxie City Council, Independent David Frese, Tonganoxie resident and member of the Tonganoxie Public Library and Tonganoxie Recreation Commission boards, Republican nominee and Tonganoxie resident Mike Stieben and Democrat-nominated rural Linwood resident Stuart Sweeney, who unsuccessfully ran for state representative last year.

Candidates in the Fourth District, which includes Lansing and a southeast portion of Leavenworth, are Democrat Troy Smith, Independent Hank Spellman and Republican Chad Schimke.

Winners of the two races will have to run again in 2020 and then in 2022 if they wish to keep their positions. The additional election in 2020 is part of a process to get the seat in the proper election cycle with the new five-seat commission.

Voters approved increasing the commission from three to five seats this past November.