Irish eyes should be smiling on a sunny Saturday.

Weather forecasts show a weekend reprieve from precipitation and — hold on to your four-leaf clovers — 52 degrees with sunny skies.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade — the 31st installment of the annual event — will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Tonganoxie.

Amanda Starcher, along with colleagues Joanna Eibes and Brianna Holthaus with the White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC, are organizing this year’s parade on behalf of Tonganoxie Business Association, of which White Birch is a member.

Starcher said there are no registration forms for this year’s parade, and entry again will be free.

She encourages parade entrants to check in around 10:30 a.m. Saturday near Fourth and Main streets, as that’s where the parade will start. The parade will then head west on Fourth Street.

Grand Leprechaun will be Lois Meadows.

She will be riding in a green Jeep that her late husband, Larry, used to drive around before his death last year.

Larry was known for his community involvement and participation in the Tonganoxie VFW.

Judges for this year’s parade are Betty Kirby, Melanie Starcher, Vicki Starcher, Char Crain and Diane Bretthauer.

There will be $50 prizes handed out for three catergories: Best Family Float, Best Antique Car and Best Overall Entry. The final entry is the Best Club Float. The prize for the club float is $100.

St. Pat’s T-Shirts are being sold at the Downtown Drugstore, Fun and Fabulous Floral, the Medicine Store, Ryan’s Public House and Kevin Gallagher’s American Family Insurance office.

After the parade, visitors can head to various spots on or near the parade route for Irish-themed food and drinks. The Tonganoxie United Methodist Church again will be the place to go for the PEO-sponsored corned beef dinner, while Flashbacks Cafe will have reuben sandwiches. Myers Hotel Bar will have Irish Coffee, Jameson and Irish Russians after the parade. Meanwhile, Ryan’s Public House will have Irish Mules and live music starting at 1 p.m.

If you are interested in being in the parade and have any questions, please contact Joanna and Amanda at thewhitebirchagency@gmail.com.