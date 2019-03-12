A chase through a portion of Tonganoxie late Monday night ended up with an alleged suspect surrendering outside of town.

The stop took place about 11 p.m. within the city limits, according to police Lt. Brandon Marshall. It was determined during the routine stop that the driver, a 31-year-old Tonganoxie man, had an expired registration.

During the stop, the man allegedly drove off. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and never got above 60 mph, Marshall said.

The chase winded through a portion of Tonganoxie and up and down Evans Road. The suspect, eventually stopped in a driveway in the 1400 block of 243rd Street. Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in taking the man into custody.

The man also was found to not have a valid driver’s license, Marshall said.