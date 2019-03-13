Tonganoxie placed seventh in the Class 4A State Powerlifting Championships, thanks in large part to Cole Sample.

The junior scored 10 of Tonganoxie’s 12 points in the meet March 2 at Basehor-Linwood.

He placed second in the squat (485), first in the clean (320) and first in the bench press (320).

His overall weight lifted was 1,145 in the heavyweight division.

Nicholas Smith scored Tonganoxie’s other two points at 132.

He placed seventh overall (260 in squat, 160 in clean and 145 in bench). Only the top two lifters from each school can score, so Basehor-Linwood No. 3 Denton Gentry (fourth) and BLHS No. 4 Colin O’Donnell (sixth) did not score for the Bobcats.

Others participating for THS at the state meet were Kris Hurla (132), Jackson Stevens (148) James Eaton (181), Dustin Rhoads (198), Josh Young (220), James Works (242), Cooper Jones (HWT), Payton Newberry (HWT) and Peyton Parker (HWT).

“It was a good season,” THS coach Preston Troyer said. “Cole Sample dominated the heavyweights all season, getting first at three meets, including a state championship.”

The Basehor-Linwood boys won the team title with 128 points. Bonner Springs placed second with 98, Buhler third with 40 and Piper fourth with 28.

Wellington placed fifth with 27 and Louisburg sixth with 27.

Eudora and Circle also had 12 points with Tonganoxie. Abilene placed 10th with 11.

The BLHS title marked the program’s 10th consecutive state title earlier this month. The team finished fifth in its first year competing in the sport in 2007 and then placed second in 2008 and 2009 before going on its current streak.

Tonganoxie will not lose anyone to graduation. There were no seniors on this year’s squad.

THS girls nab fifth-place finish at state meet

Tonganoxie’s girls team placed fifth at state with 12 points.

Basehor-Linwood won the meet with 122 points, while Bonner Springs was second with 82. Wellington placed third with 37 and Piper fourth with 14.

THS placed fifth with 12, but had the same point total as Louisburg, Baldwin and Abilene. Eudora finished 12th with four points and Circle 13th with three.

Haley Robinette placed fourth at 123 for four points. She lifted 195 in squat, 130 in clean and 105 in bench for a 430 total.

Tonganoxie’s Laura Heskett scored a point for THS at 132. She placed 10th overall, as only the top two lifters from a school are eligible for points.

Basehor-Linwood’s No. 3 lifter, Ava Gunn placed fifth, while the Bobcats’ No. 4 (Kelsie Elven) placed seventh, their No. 5 (Abbey Dacus) placed eighth and Bonner Springs’ No. 3 Thanya Carlos placed ninth.

In the 140 division, Kaitlyn Mitchell scored a point for THS. She placed seventh overall (205 squat, 95 clean and 95 bench). Like the 132-pound class, only the top two participants from a school can place, so Basehor-Linwood didn’t get any points for its No. 3 lifter, Addison Gilliam, who placed sixth.

Autumn Vincent earned a sixth-place finish at 156.She notched 185 on squat, 140 in the clean and 115 on bench.

Sarah Mays took sixth at 165 with a final lifts of 200 (squat), clean (120) and bench (125).

Tonganoxie had two athletes place at 180. Savannah Adams placed fifth (210 on squat, 115 on clean and 125 on bench) and Hanna Halterman sixth (210 squat, 115 clean and 95 bench).

Allyson Sparks scored the final point for Tonganoxie High at the state meet in the powerweight.

She placed sixth with a squat weight of 245, clean of 130 and bench of 150.

“We had a very consistent girls group who scored well at all the meets,” Troyer said.

Danika Fickler (114), Abigail Fletcher (123), Ella Scott (123), Meghan Heskett (123), Katherine Wombwell (123), Jenna Trull (123), Grace Knight (140), Sarah Barncord (148), Madeline Bachelor (156), Samantha Reynolds (165), Carmen Snyder (180), Layce McCoy (PWT) and Bridget Knipp (PWT) didn’t place, but also participated for the Chieftains.

Seniors on this year’s team were Autumn Vincent, Madeline Bachelor, Laura Heskett, Savanna Adams and Abigail Fletcher.

Basehor-Linwood won the girls state title for the 12th straight year this season. The school started its powerlifting program in 2007.

That was the only year BLHS has not won the team title. The Bobcats placed third that year.