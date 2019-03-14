Legend Healthcare and Heartland Hospice Care is offering a caregiver support group the fourth Tuesday of each month in Tonganoxie.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. March 26 at Legend Healthcare, 1010 East St.

The complimentary support group is for caregivers and family members of loved ones who are suffering from a disease of which there is no cure. Meetings are designed to help caregivers with strategies to help in learning about the disease and stress-relief techniques.

The White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of Kansas City, also is sponsoring the support group. For more information, call Amanda Starcher at 913-369-8705.