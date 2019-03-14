Archive for Thursday, March 14, 2019

Caregiver support group being offered each month in Tonganoxie

Legends Healthcare, 1010 East St., Tonganoxie

March 14, 2019

Legend Healthcare and Heartland Hospice Care is offering a caregiver support group the fourth Tuesday of each month in Tonganoxie.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. March 26 at Legend Healthcare, 1010 East St.

The complimentary support group is for caregivers and family members of loved ones who are suffering from a disease of which there is no cure. Meetings are designed to help caregivers with strategies to help in learning about the disease and stress-relief techniques.

The White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of Kansas City, also is sponsoring the support group. For more information, call Amanda Starcher at 913-369-8705.

