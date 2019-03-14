A 37-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty to one count aggravated battery Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Stephen Wayne Cox awaits sentencing, which will be 3:30 p.m. May 17.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges in May 2016 after an incident occurred near Broadway and Spruce streets in Leavenworth. Cox was driving a dark-colored pickup truck when he spotted his ex-girlfriend in an older blue Chevrolet Caprice with another male. Cox followed his ex-girlfriend and the male, throwing a crowbar-like item at the Caprice.

Near 20th and Spruce streets, the male in the Caprice got out and picked up the crowbar. He was standing in the middle of 20th Street when Cox hit him with the pickup, and then fled the scene. The male was taken to Cushing Hospital, where he was later life-flighted to St. Luke’s on the Plaza. He suffered several broken ribs and a broken leg.