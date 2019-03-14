Archive for Thursday, March 14, 2019
Linwood News: Teen Movie Night; Celtic movie event; nighttime storytime; gaming event; Scottish baking program; Kindergarten roundup
March 14, 2019
Teen movie night coming Friday
The new to DVD release “Mortal Engines” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of a teen movie night. Youth 12 and older can enjoy drinks, snacks and a movie.
Celtic music show to be offered Thursday
The Linwood Community Library welcomes the Kansas City-based acoustic musical trio Into the Sun next month.
The concert, which is free to attend, is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library. It will feature Irish and Scottish tunes.
You can learn more about the show or see videos at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/adultevents.html.
Night time story time will be next week
Children ages 6 and younger can come enjoy “It’s a Colorful World Story Time” next week at the Linwood Community Library.
The event will be 6-7 p.m. Monday. Children will be engaged with a colorful story time with the book Mixed by Arree Chung and a craft that explores color theory a bit further.
Magic the Gathering event coming March 25
The Linwood Community Library will invite Magic the Gathering gamers to the library later this month.
Gamers are encouraged to visit from 4-6 p.m. March 25. This is geared toward pre-teen & teen players. Experienced players will be on hand for newcomers who are interested in learning more.
Scottish baking program event planned for March 28 at library
The Linwood Community Library will have a Make, Take and Bake program at the end of the month.
The program will be 6:30 p.m. March 28. Participants will create a traditional Scottish marmalade loaf cake perfect for snacking on alongside coffee or tea. Then they will finish off their creation by baking it at home. Registration is required, and the program is for those 14 years of age or older.
Kindergarten roundup set for March 25
Linwood Elementary School is currently taking information for kids who will be part of the 2019-10 kindergarten class.
If you or someone you know in our area has a child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, please contact Angela Hughes, LES secretary at 913-724-2323.
The parent meeting will be 7 p.m. March 25.
