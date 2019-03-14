Teen movie night coming Friday

The new to DVD release “Mortal Engines” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of a teen movie night. Youth 12 and older can enjoy drinks, snacks and a movie.



Celtic music show to be offered Thursday

The Linwood Community Library welcomes the Kansas City-based acoustic musical trio Into the Sun next month.

The concert, which is free to attend, is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library. It will feature Irish and Scottish tunes.

You can learn more about the show or see videos at linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/adultevents.html.

Night time story time will be next week

Children ages 6 and younger can come enjoy “It’s a Colorful World Story Time” next week at the Linwood Community Library.

The event will be 6-7 p.m. Monday. Children will be engaged with a colorful story time with the book Mixed by Arree Chung and a craft that explores color theory a bit further.

Magic the Gathering event coming March 25

The Linwood Community Library will invite Magic the Gathering gamers to the library later this month.

Gamers are encouraged to visit from 4-6 p.m. March 25. This is geared toward pre-teen & teen players. Experienced players will be on hand for newcomers who are interested in learning more.

Scottish baking program event planned for March 28 at library

The Linwood Community Library will have a Make, Take and Bake program at the end of the month.

The program will be 6:30 p.m. March 28. Participants will create a traditional Scottish marmalade loaf cake perfect for snacking on alongside coffee or tea. Then they will finish off their creation by baking it at home. Registration is required, and the program is for those 14 years of age or older.

Kindergarten roundup set for March 25

Linwood Elementary School is currently taking information for kids who will be part of the 2019-10 kindergarten class.

If you or someone you know in our area has a child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, please contact Angela Hughes, LES secretary at 913-724-2323.

The parent meeting will be 7 p.m. March 25.