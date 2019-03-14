The McLouth Patriots Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. April 13 in downtown McLouth.

Registration and line-up begins at noon at the Stan Braksick Sports Complex at the northwest corner of town. The parade will leave from the north gate of the sports complex and go out to Kansas Highway 92 by Free State Electric, then parade south past the reviewing stand downtown.

Please send your entry information by email to kscsr1@gmail.com or complete the attached entry form and return it by April 6, 2019, to Candace Braksick, P.O. Box 261, McLouth 66054. A meal will once again be provided by the Kiwanis Club for parade participants. Please let us know by April 6 how many participants with your entry will be eating with us. For safety reasons, do not throw candy or other items from your entry. Walkers may hand out treats or information but not stop the parade to do so. No alcoholic beverages allowed.

For further information, contact: Marie Meador, fire908@hotmail.com, 913-683-9268; or Candace Braksick, kscsr1@gmail.com, 785-865-6632. The city of McLouth, McLouth Recreation Commission, McLouth Kiwanis and McLouth Fire Department are sponsoring the event.