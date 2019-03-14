The third annual Miles for Marilyn School 2 School Memorial 5K race is coming next month to Tonganoxie.

This year’s run will be 9 a.m. April 6 at THS.

This is part of Tonganoxie High School’s cross country program in honor of Marilyn Weller to provide a scholarship opportunity to seniors at THS. Weller graduated from the University of Kansas and worked as a physical therapist in the Leavenworth County schools for 32 years. She lived a full and meaningful life, inspiring those around her with devotion to family, friends, church, and the community.