The Tonganoxie FFA Chapter celebrated FFA Week with various activities in February.

On Feb. 18, students toured the Kansas State University campus in Olathe. Students listened to guest speakers and toured labs and other facilities.

Next up, FFA members gave presentations Feb. 19 on THS’ agricultural education program and FFA to eighth-grade students at Tonganoxie Middle School. Some of the rotations included plant science, poultry, all about FFA, veterinary science and team building.

On Feb. 21, students delivered blue and yellow popcorn to all of the staff at THS to show appreciation for all they do for the local chapter.

Members then visited the Western Farm Show on Feb. 22 in Kansas City, Mo. Students visited booths from a variety of different companies in the agricultural industry.

And on Feb. 22, students served food for the annual Businessman’s Breakfast. More than 120 community members attended the event as chapter members prepared and served the breakfast.