Mike Stieben appears to be the winner of the first Leavenworth County Commissioner Fifth District.race, but the election won't be official until next Wednesday.

With five of five precincts reporting. Stieben, a Tonganoxie Republican, had 654 votes in what turned out to be a tight three-person race.

Linwood Independent David Frese tallied 621 and Linwood Independent Stuart Sweeney 591.

Tonganoxie City Council Member Curtis Oroke, who ran as an independent, had 191 votes.

The current Leavenworth County Commissioners will canvass the votes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The election will be official once that process concludes.

Mike Stieben (R) 654

David Frese (I) 621

Stuart Sweeney (D) 591

Curtis D. Oroke (I) 191