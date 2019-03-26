Archive for Tuesday, March 26, 2019

ELECTION CENTRAL: Stieben wins Leavenworth County Commission race by 33 votes; April 3 canvass to determine official results

Candidates for the Leavenworth County Commission's new Fifth District are, from left Tonganoxie's David Frese (I), Tonganoxie's Curtis Oroke (I), Mike Stieben (R) and Linwood's Stuart Sweeney (D). The special election will be March 26.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 26, 2019, 7:25 p.m.

Updated: March 26, 2019, 9:32 p.m.

Mike Stieben appears to be the winner of the first Leavenworth County Commissioner Fifth District.race, but the election won't be official until next Wednesday.

With five of five precincts reporting. Stieben, a Tonganoxie Republican, had 654 votes in what turned out to be a tight three-person race.

Linwood Independent David Frese tallied 621 and Linwood Independent Stuart Sweeney 591.

Tonganoxie City Council Member Curtis Oroke, who ran as an independent, had 191 votes.

The current Leavenworth County Commissioners will canvass the votes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The election will be official once that process concludes.

Mike Stieben (R) 654

David Frese (I) 621

Stuart Sweeney (D) 591

Curtis D. Oroke (I) 191

