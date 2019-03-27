A downtown Tonganoxie building has undergone a facelift in recent months.

On Monday, a new tenant was open for business in the new digs.

The White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC, has a new home at 520 E. Fourth St.

Joanna Eibes, Amanda Starcher and Breanna Holthaus opened the physical location where The Mirror newspaper had called home for roughly 20 years.

Eibes, a fifth-year generation resident of Tonganoxie, said she is happy to have a presence in the downtown area.

“We love it,” she said. “We’re excited.”

Starcher, who also is a longtime resident, said the space allows the team’s real estate business to better serve local customers.

“We’re really excited to have a location that is convenient to a majority of our clients,” she said.

Holthaus, also a Tonganoxie resident, originally is from California.

“We look forward to being a staple in the community,” she said.

Starcher said many have asked what inspired the group to name the business The White Birch Agency. She said they selected it because the white birch tree is a symbol of new beginnings.

Visitors to the business will notice the building has gone from a red brick front to a white facade with a black awning. The interior has new carpet, fresh paint and fixtures.

The building also is home to Leslie Dohrn Interiors.

Leslie Dohrn and her husband, Matt, own the building, which potentially could be shared space for another an additional tenant. It encompasses about 1,050 square feet.

The Dohrns are referring to the upgraded space as the Brooks Building.

Monday’s opening marks one of a few downtown additions that The Mirror also will be featuring, including Skeet Real Estate and JA Custom Computers.

The White Birch Agency can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

It also will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony 4-7 p.m. April 24.