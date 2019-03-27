Archive for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

New businesses open in former Mirror building

Amanda Starcher, Joanna Eibes and Breanna Holthaus are local Realtors who can be seen in downtown Tonganoxie. They just opened White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC, on Monday at 520 E. Fourth St. The former Mirror office has been refurbished with a new look outside and inside.

Ginger Lobb Photography. Enlarge photo.

Amanda Starcher, Joanna Eibes and Breanna Holthaus are local Realtors who can be seen in downtown Tonganoxie. They just opened White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC, on Monday at 520 E. Fourth St. The former Mirror office has been refurbished with a new look outside and inside.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 27, 2019

The White Birch Agency Realty Executives of KC is the latest business to move into Tonganoxie's downtown district. The office, which most recently was home to The Mirror newspaper for 20 years, underwent a facelift recently. The agency opened its doors Monday and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger

The White Birch Agency Realty Executives of KC is the latest business to move into Tonganoxie's downtown district. The office, which most recently was home to The Mirror newspaper for 20 years, underwent a facelift recently. The agency opened its doors Monday and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

A downtown Tonganoxie building has undergone a facelift in recent months.

On Monday, a new tenant was open for business in the new digs.

The White Birch Agency, Realty Executives of KC, has a new home at 520 E. Fourth St.

Joanna Eibes, Amanda Starcher and Breanna Holthaus opened the physical location where The Mirror newspaper had called home for roughly 20 years.

Eibes, a fifth-year generation resident of Tonganoxie, said she is happy to have a presence in the downtown area.

“We love it,” she said. “We’re excited.”

Starcher, who also is a longtime resident, said the space allows the team’s real estate business to better serve local customers.

“We’re really excited to have a location that is convenient to a majority of our clients,” she said.

Holthaus, also a Tonganoxie resident, originally is from California.

“We look forward to being a staple in the community,” she said.

Starcher said many have asked what inspired the group to name the business The White Birch Agency. She said they selected it because the white birch tree is a symbol of new beginnings.

Visitors to the business will notice the building has gone from a red brick front to a white facade with a black awning. The interior has new carpet, fresh paint and fixtures.

The building also is home to Leslie Dohrn Interiors.

Leslie Dohrn and her husband, Matt, own the building, which potentially could be shared space for another an additional tenant. It encompasses about 1,050 square feet.

The Dohrns are referring to the upgraded space as the Brooks Building.

Monday’s opening marks one of a few downtown additions that The Mirror also will be featuring, including Skeet Real Estate and JA Custom Computers.

The White Birch Agency can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

It also will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony 4-7 p.m. April 24.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment