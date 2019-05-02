Tonganoxie Middle School students wil be showcasing their talent Thursday at TMS.

The TMS Fine Arts Night will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the middle school.

Several activities will be taking place during the event.

Guitar Club, Warrior Jazz Ensemble, vocal music classes, along with instrumental and vocal ensembles will perform in the TMS gymnasium.

Artwork from students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades will be on display throughout the commons area.

In addition, each fine arts class will be creating a basket to auction off at the event. This is a fundraiser for the fine arts classes to help with supplies for art, band and vocal music classes, as well as extracurricular activities and music clubs.

Finally, several businesses donated items for a silent auction. Some of the donors are Mastermind, AMC Theatres, Kansas City Zoo, Apex Climbing Gym, TopGolf, the Kansas City T-Bones and Sky Zone.

This year’s event also celebrates 10 years of the annual spring event at TMS.