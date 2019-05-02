The Tonganoxie High School Class of 1969 is celebrating its 50th year reunion with additional festivities surrounding this year’s annual alumni banquet.

Class activities will kick off with a social from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Friday at Flashbacks, Fourth and Main streets in downtown Tonganoxie.

A pulled pork dinner will be served for $13 a plate.

THS alumni from other classes are welcome to attend and join in the story telling.

“This reunion has been 50 years in the making,” said Bill West THS’ 1969 class president. “So no matter what your shape or color of your hair or if you have no hair it doesn’t matter. We just want to see old friends catch up, and tell a few stories.

The Class of 1969 is the honored class at the annual THS Alumni Banquet May 11 at the Chieftain Room on the THS east campus.

The event begins at 6 pm. Tickets are $25 single, $40 couple. At the door, tickets cost $30 single and $45 for a couple. Tickets may be purchased at the following establishments: Community National Bank, Evans Real Estate, First State Bank & Trust, Mutual Savings Association or THS West Campus.

Class of 1969 members are urged to contact West at bwest@thegroupinc.com or call 970-690-0505.