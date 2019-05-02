Archive for Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tonganoxie High Community Service Day now taking place Friday
May 2, 2019
Weather permitting, Tonganoxie High School students will be all over town helping with cleanup efforts and other tasks Friday.
It’s is the annual THS Community Service Day, which was moved from today due to inclement weather.
Community Service Day is an annual event that puts THS students into the community helping with various projects, including improvements to school campuses and yard work for elderly residents.
