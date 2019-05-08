— The Tonganoxie High softball team suffered its first defeat in awhile Monday — well, sort of.

Mother Nature won out Monday in Meriden in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader. Tonganoxie was up, 3-0, against Jeff West in the fourth inning. If the Chieftains could have gotten one more inning in, it would have been considered an official game, but the weather had other ideas.

The thunderstorms might have won out Monday, but it’s possible the game will be finished up later this week, according to THS coach Stephanie Wittman.

Tonganoxie improved to 12-5 on the season after winning the first game, 3-2, against the Tigers.

JWHS got a runner on second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when a Jeff West liner got past a diving Brenn Shryock in center field.

THS pitcher Sam Reynolds, though, struck out the next batter and Tonganoxie secured the victory.

Tonganoxie got on the board first with two runs in the fourth. THS padded its lead to 3-0 in the sixth, but Jeff West answers with two of its own in the bottom of the sixth.

Bridget Knipp and Sarah Mays powered the Chieftain offense with a home run each. Shryock also had a double for the Chieftains.

Knipp’s homer put Tonganoxie up, 2-0, as Gallagher was on base with a single when Knipp homered to left.

Reynolds gave up five hits on two earned runs in the complete-game victory. She also struck out eight and walked a batter.

THS currently is the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A East Regional. If regionals started today, THS would be at home against No. 12 Baldwin (7-10), a team that Tonganoxie swept in a Frontier League doubleheader April 23 in Baldwin.

If Tonganoxie remains the No. 5 seed, they likely would be at home for the regional semifinals, and with a win, on the road for the regional finals at the No. 4 seed next week.

Tonganoxie has won 11 of its last 12 games.

THS sweeps Bishop Ward in KCK

Tonganoxie breezed to two shutout victories Thursday against Bishop Ward.

THS won the first game, 11-0, and the second, 16-0, for the road victories in Kansas City, Kan.

In the first game, THS scored in every inning, Heading into the sixth, Tonganoxie had a 7-0 lead and then put the game further out of reach with four runs in the sixth.

Tonganoxie held Ward scoreless in the sixth. The Chieftains won the game in six innings thanks to the mercy rule.

Sam Reynolds pitched a one-hitter against the Cyclones.

She struck out nine and gave up only one walk in six innings of work.

Reynolds also had two doubles and an RBI. Lauren Gray had a double and a triple.

Destiny Dishman, Erin Gallagher and Brenn Shryock also had triples for the Chieftains.

Gallagher knocked in three RBI, while Shryock had two and Cadence Cole, Dishman and Bridget Knipp each had an RBI.

The second game was more of the same for Tonganoxie.

THS scored in every inning and won the game in five innings due to the mercy rule.

Tonganoxie led 1-0 after the first, but had big innings in the second (4), third (6) and fifth (4) to help push them to a 16-0 victory. Bishop Ward also committed three errors in the game.

Knipp and Shryock each had three doubles for Tonganoxie. Lexi Ziolo connected for a triple and a home run. Gray also knocked out a homer for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie had 15 hits total in the victory, as Ziolo led the team with 5 RBI. Knipp had three and Gray, Reynolds and Shryock each had two.

Gallagher pitched three innings, giving up one hit and striking out four. Sarah Mays pitched two innings, striking out one and walking another.