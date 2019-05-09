Artists and crafters who wish to be considered for a booth at the 36th annual Basehor Craft Show can submit their contact information to Basehor Craft Show, P.O. Box 125, Basehor 66007, or to basehorcraftshow@gmail.com. This year’s show is Nov. 2.

Application forms and information about the show will be mailed to those on the contact list June 4. Those selected for the juried show will be informed in mid-July.

The Craft Show is sponsored by the Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization of women educators promoting education, altruism and world understanding.



Show proceeds help support local scholarships and other altruistic projects.