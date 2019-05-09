The calendar has turned to May, so high school graduations soon will be here.

McLouth will have its graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McLouth High School Gold Gymnasium.

Basehor-Linwood will have its commencement exercises at 7 p.m. May 16 at the high school.

It then will be time for Tonganoxie to bid farewell to the Class of 2019 the next day. Baccalaureate will be 10 a.m. May 18, while graduation is slated for 2 p.m. May 18 at the Tonganoxie High School gymnasium.