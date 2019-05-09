Archive for Thursday, May 9, 2019
School physicals to be offered May 20 at Tonganoxie High
May 9, 2019
Tonganoxie middle and high school students can get their sports physicals later this month.
LMH Health will be offering the physiclals 6-7 p.m. May 20 at the Tonganoxie High School gymnasium. Cost is $25 for each physical, which requires no appointment.
Half of the money taken for the physicals will be donated to the atehletic training sports medicine budget for the Tonganoxie school district.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment