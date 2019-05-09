Tonganoxie middle and high school students can get their sports physicals later this month.

LMH Health will be offering the physiclals 6-7 p.m. May 20 at the Tonganoxie High School gymnasium. Cost is $25 for each physical, which requires no appointment.

Half of the money taken for the physicals will be donated to the atehletic training sports medicine budget for the Tonganoxie school district.