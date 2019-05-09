The Tonganoxie Police Department will have increased traffic patrol within the city limits from May 20-June 2.

TPD joins 180 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint laws as part of the 2019 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. The activity is supported through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be confronted with strict enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

Law enforcement officers can stop vehicles and issue tickets when they observe occupants riding unrestrained or without proper restraint. For answers to child safety restraint questions and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station, or safety seat technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522, or write ktsro@dccca.org.

The aim of Click It or Ticket is simple: to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. About 345 persons are involved in 170 crashes each day in Kansas. According to KDOT, 7 percent are not buckled in. While seat belts may not always prevent from serious or fatal injury, certainly no other piece of equipment within the vehicle provides more protection.

Police don’t enjoy enforcing traffic laws through the issuance of citations, but they will have a no tolerance policy during this important campaign, according to a press release from TPD.