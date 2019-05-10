Tonganoxie High baseball had a final game on the schedule with Senior Night on Tuesday against archrival Basehor-Linwood.

But the game got postponed until Wednesday due to weather and then canceled again that day due to weather conditions.

Tonganoxie swept Turner on Monday in Kansas City, Kan., 10-3 and 11-2. The victories came after dropping a heartbreaker Friday against Ottawa, 6-5, in nine innings. THS got down early, 5-0, but battled back and eventually tied the game, 5-5, in the sixth.

THS has won eight of its last 11 games as it now heads into postseason play.

Tonganoxie is 10-9 entering Class 4A East Regional play.

The Chieftains will play No. 9 Baldwin/Bishop Seabury at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Park in Iola.

No. 1 Iola (12-0) will play the winner of No. 16 Bishop Miege (4-14) and No. 17 Coffeyville (3-12) at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Tonganoxie-Baldwin game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner is regional champion and qualifies for state.