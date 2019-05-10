A Tonganoxie High alum has made a big splash in her rookie season of college.

Audrey Miller, a 2018 THS graduate, recently was named first team all-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference as a catcher for Labette Community College.

Miller has played a major role in the Cardinals’ success this season. She leads the team in batting average (.424), home runs (11), RBI (41), extra-base hits (22) and slugging percentage (.778).

The former Chieftain also has thrown out 15 runners trying to steal out of 38 attempts so far in her time at the Parsons college.

Miller also played a major role in snapping Butler’s 14-game winning streak earlier this season, as she knocked in an RBI double against the Grizzlies, who currently are 40-6 and have a 15-game winning streak as they continue their season in the NJCAA Division I playoffs.

Labette is 22-18 on the season heading into the next round of playoffs Saturday, a four-team double elimination tournament at Topeka’s Hummer Park. If LCC wins that tournament, the Cardinals will advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.