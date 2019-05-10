THS finished the regular season 2-14-1 after falling Monday to Louisburg, 6-0, at home and thenWednesday to Kansas City Christian, 3-0, in Olathe.

Tonganoxie looks to be the No. 11 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A Northeast Section Regional. Pairings will be determined Saturday at a seeding meeting.

The postseason will get started Monday.