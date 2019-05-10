Archive for Friday, May 10, 2019

Tonganoxie High soccer awaits regional pairings as postseason starts Monday

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 10, 2019

THS finished the regular season 2-14-1 after falling Monday to Louisburg, 6-0, at home and thenWednesday to Kansas City Christian, 3-0, in Olathe.

Tonganoxie looks to be the No. 11 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A Northeast Section Regional. Pairings will be determined Saturday at a seeding meeting.

The postseason will get started Monday.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment