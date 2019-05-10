The city of Tonganoxie is working to get the traffic signal at U.S. Highway 24-40 and Main Street functional again.

Assistant City Manager Dan Porter said Friday morning that the it was thought that a problem with the “component of the signal mechanism” was why the light was not functioning properly.

Porter said he wasn’t sure how long the light has not been functioning, but that it was not working properly when he came through the light around 7:30 a.m.

Around that time there was an accident at the intersection. The Mirror is looking into the accident further. Tonganoxie Police Chief Greg Lawson said there were no injuries repotted in the two-vehicle accident.

Until crews can get the traffic signals working properly again, traffic on U.S. 24-40 heading east and west will have a flashing yellow light, while traffic on Main Street headed north and south will have flashing red signals. The flashing yellow light means that drivers should proceed with caution, while the blinking red light is the equivalent of a stop sign. Motorists heading north and south at the intersection should make certain U.S. 24-40 is clear before crossing or turning onto the highway.

Porter said that the traffic signals are expected to be repaired by this afternoon.