BACK-TO-BACK: Tonganoxie High baseball headed to state again

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 15, 2019

Tonganoxie High baseball knocked off an undefeated team on its way to a regional championship Tuesday in Iola.

THS defeated Baldwin/Bishop Seabury, 11-10, in the Class 4A regional semifinal before dropping Iola, 8-5, in the regional championship.

Iola was the No. 1 seed in the East Bracket and 13-0 heading into the game.

Tonganoxie, the No. 8 seed, improved to 12-9 on the season and will play next week in the state tournament. This year's 4A tournament is May 23-24 in Salina.

THS softball falls in finals

Tonganoxie High softball advanced to another regional championship, but the Chieftains couldn't get past Eudora in the regional championship in Eudora.

Tonganoxie defeated Baldwin, 8-4, in the regional semifinals, but lost, 15-0, to Eudora in the championship. The Chieftains ended their season at 13-6.

Piper ends girls soccer season

The Tonganoxie High girls soccer team lost in the first round of the Class 4-3-2-1A regionals.

PIper won, 6-0, in a match played at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.

Tonganoxie's season ends at 2-14-1.

