Tonganoxie High baseball knocked off an undefeated team on its way to a regional championship Tuesday in Iola.

THS defeated Baldwin/Bishop Seabury, 11-10, in the Class 4A regional semifinal before dropping Iola, 8-5, in the regional championship.

Iola was the No. 1 seed in the East Bracket and 13-0 heading into the game.

Tonganoxie, the No. 8 seed, improved to 12-9 on the season and will play next week in the state tournament. This year's 4A tournament is May 23-24 in Salina.

THS softball falls in finals

Tonganoxie High softball advanced to another regional championship, but the Chieftains couldn't get past Eudora in the regional championship in Eudora.

Tonganoxie defeated Baldwin, 8-4, in the regional semifinals, but lost, 15-0, to Eudora in the championship. The Chieftains ended their season at 13-6.

Piper ends girls soccer season

The Tonganoxie High girls soccer team lost in the first round of the Class 4-3-2-1A regionals.

PIper won, 6-0, in a match played at Piper in Kansas City, Kan.

Tonganoxie's season ends at 2-14-1.