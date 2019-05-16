Tonganoxie doesn’t have multiplex movie theater, but it is becoming the spot to catch classic flicks and other movies.

Tonganoxie Business Association is sponsoring a summer movie series at Gallagher Park, while Myers Hotel Bar has started its own series across the street.

The TBA series kicks off with the Steven Spielberg classic “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” starting at dusk Friday at the park, which is just south of Tonganoxie Water Park.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs or other items for seating, as well as favorite snacks. Dusk is expected to take place somewhere between 8:45 and 9 p.m.

Other movie nights so far are July 22 for “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” and Aug. 9 for “101 Dalmatians.”

TBA recently announced it also will be having a movie night during the Sunflower Stroll on Labor Day Weekend.

That night’s feature will be “Grease.”

All movie nights are weather permitting.

Myers Hotel Bar also has announced a movie series. The venue started its first movie series recently with “The Big Lebowski on May 2 and continues it 6 p.m. Friday across from TBA’s movie night with dinner and a movie. Myers will be showing “Jackie Brown,” with Leeway Franks.

Check out the Myers Hotel Bar on Facebook and Myers Hotel Bar Cinema Series on Twitter for more announcements of upcoming movie nights.

MHB is at the northwest corner of Third and Main streets.