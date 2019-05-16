Archive for Thursday, May 16, 2019
On par for the current course: Tonganoxie High boys golf earns 3rd straight state berth
May 16, 2019
Tonganoxie High golf has a state berth yet again.
The THS boys team finished as Class 4A regional runner-up for the third straight year, which means a state berth each time.
The top three teams from each of the four regionals advance to state.
The Chieftains finished the regional on Monday with a score of 349 at the Paola Country Club.
Hayden was the regional champ with a low score of 332. Louisburg placed third (352), Ottawa fourth (363), Bishop Miege fifth (371) and Piper sixth (383).
THS senior Jacob Hall led the team with a fifth-place finish individually with a score of 83.
Freshman Andrew Willson placed seventh with an 86 and senior Dylan Aitkens taking ninth with an 87.
Junior Jason Vorbeck shot a 93 and tied for 18th, while sophomore Noah Skelley placed 23rd with a 97. Senior Adam DeMaranville placed 37th with a 108.
Other teams advancing to state were Wichita-Trinity Academy (317), Wellington (350) and Augusta (382) from the Wichita Trinity regional; Andale (323), Buhler (331) and Wamego (343) from the Buhler regional in Hesston; and Fort Scott (354), Labette County (360) and Chanute (370) from the Chanute regional.
The Class 4A state meet will be Monday at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment