Tonganoxie High golf has a state berth yet again.

The THS boys team finished as Class 4A regional runner-up for the third straight year, which means a state berth each time.

The top three teams from each of the four regionals advance to state.

The Chieftains finished the regional on Monday with a score of 349 at the Paola Country Club.

Hayden was the regional champ with a low score of 332. Louisburg placed third (352), Ottawa fourth (363), Bishop Miege fifth (371) and Piper sixth (383).

THS senior Jacob Hall led the team with a fifth-place finish individually with a score of 83.

Freshman Andrew Willson placed seventh with an 86 and senior Dylan Aitkens taking ninth with an 87.

Junior Jason Vorbeck shot a 93 and tied for 18th, while sophomore Noah Skelley placed 23rd with a 97. Senior Adam DeMaranville placed 37th with a 108.

Other teams advancing to state were Wichita-Trinity Academy (317), Wellington (350) and Augusta (382) from the Wichita Trinity regional; Andale (323), Buhler (331) and Wamego (343) from the Buhler regional in Hesston; and Fort Scott (354), Labette County (360) and Chanute (370) from the Chanute regional.

The Class 4A state meet will be Monday at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.