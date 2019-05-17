The Tonganoxie High School gymnasium likely will be a packed house Saturday.

Commencement exercises for the THS Class of 2019 will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the school’s gymnasium.

The THS band will perform songs before graduation and then play the processional as 160 THS seniors will enter the gymnasium. Faculty will greet the class as they file in for the final time as high school students.

THS class president Juliana Ballard will give the welcome and then the Senior Ensemble and Chieftain Singers each will perform a song.

Principal Mark Farrar will recognize National Honor Society members, as well as 4.0 and career technical education students.

Administrators will then recognize salutatorian Blake Phillips before this year’s valedictorian, Jared Bothwell, will give an address.

From there, Farra will present the class as they prepare to officially become alumni.

Assistant principal Brent Smith and Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members will award diplomas.

The ceremony will conclude with the band performing the recessional.

This year’s graduation escorts are Lauren Lawson and Connor Searcy.

Ushers are Jake Edholm, Payton Lynn, Cole Sample and Andrea Zesati.

Baccalaureate also will be Saturday. The event starts at 10 a.m. in the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

Graduation to be shown live on YouTube

For those who can’t attend Saturday’s ceremony, the school district will be live streaming graduation via YouTube.

For more information, visit the district website at tong464.org.