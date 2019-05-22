The Tonganoxie High Softball team got past one opponent, but couldn’t knock down a second foe in a Class 4A regional May 14 in Eudora.

THS defeated Baldwin, 8-4, in the regional semifinals, but fell to Eudora, 15-0, in three innings in the regional championship.

Baldwin struck first in the opening inning with a run, but THS answered with two in the bottom of the first.

In fact, every inning Baldwin scored, THS would answer. The Bulldogs pulled ahead, 3-2, in the fifth, but Tonganoxie answered with three of its own that inning and had a 5-3 lead going into the sixth.

Baldwin cut it to 5-4 in the sixth, but THS answered again with three runs on its way to the victory.

Erin Gallagher led the team in RBI with four. She also had a double.

Bridget Knipp had two RBI, while Destiny Dishman and Sarah Mays each had one.

Lauren Gray also had a double in the victory had led the team in runs with three. Lezi Ziolo scored two of the runs, while Dishman, Gallagher and Cadence Cole each had a run apiece.

Cole also mustered the team’s lone walk against BHS.

Sam Reynolds gave up seven hits over seven innings while giving up four runs, all earned. She also walked four and struck out five.

Tonganoxie had 10 hits in the semifinal, but could only muster two in the finals.

Meanwhile, Eudora came out of the gates swinging in the championship.

After Tonganoxie went down in order in the top of the first, Eudora sent 14 Cardinals to the plate in EHS’ half of the first.

Prolonging the inning were two Tonganoxie errors and one batter reaching after being hit by a pitch.

Eudora played small ball, as all but two hits were singles.

EHS also had a double and a triple that inning.

A double got things going for Eudora in the second inning. The Cardinals scored five, but Tonganoxie prevented a bigger inning when the Chieftains turned a double play that ended the inning.

Dishman caught a fly ball in right field. She fired the ball home to Gray who then threw to Ziolo at shortstop to tag the runner trying to advance to second.

Mays and Gray accounted for Tonganoxie’s two hits.

Gallagher worked a 1/3 of an inning. She gave up four hits on five runs. She also surrendered a walk.

Reynolds worked 2/3 of an inning, giving up six hits and eight runs, though only three were earned.

Mays pitched the second inning, giving up two runs on two hits. She also walked two batters.

Eudora, the No. 4 seed in the Northeast Regional improved to 15-5 with its state berth.

Tonganoxie ended another successful campaign at 13-6. The Chieftains have now reached the regional championship five consecutive seasons.

Though the team failed to make a return trip to state, the program has put together three straight winning seasons and is a combined 46-17 in that stretch.

The two seasons before that the squad was near .500, going 9-10 in 2016 and 10-8 in 2015.

Eudora is the No. 4 seed at state Thursday and Friday in Salina and will play No. 5 Rose Hill (16-6). The Cardinals are one of three Frontier League teams competing in the 4A tournament.

No. 8 Louisburg (8-14) takes on No. 1 Andale/Garden Plain (21-1) and No. 6 Paola (16-6) meets No. 2 Clay Center/Wakefield (19-1) in another quarterfinal.

The fourth quarterfinal is No. 2 Augusta (21-1) against No. 7 Anderson County (12-7).

Other area teams competing at state are Lansing (No. 8 seed, 14-7) in 5A and Free State (No. 2, 20-2) in 6A.

THS 8, Baldwin 4

BHS 100 021 0 — 4 7 2

THS 200 033 0 — 8 10 1

Eudora 15, THS 0 (3 inn.)

THS 000 — 0 2 2

EHS (10)5x — 15 12 0