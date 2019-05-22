Calvin Morgan competed in the toughest Class 4A regional for the 3,200 meters.

The Tonganoxie High senior’s time would have given him a regional champion at any of the other three 4A regionals, but Morgan finished fourth at the Abilene regional with a time of 10 minutes, 27.44 seconds.

Of course, what really matters is how one finishes at state, and Morgan still will be able to do that. He placed fourth in the event, which earned him a berth at the state meet next Friday and Saturday in Wichita.

Chapman’s Aaron Modrow won the event with a 10:03.36 time.

Morgan was one of a handful of Chieftain track members who earned a state berth Friday in Abilene.

Both the boys and girls teams placed sixth at the regional. THS will be sending five girls and four boys in individual events, as well as the boys 4x800 and the girls 4x400 relay teams.

Cole Sample continued to create his own history in the THS record books at the regional.

The junior set a new personal best and broke his own school record set earlier this year with a throw of 61 feet, 10.5 inches in the shot put. His throw finished 3.5 feet ahead of second-place finisher and Frontier League foe Cooper Beebe (58-4.5). Their regional throws also rank 1-2 in the field of 16 at state.

Sample also placed second in the discus with a throw of 145-6, so he will be headed to state in two events.

Dallas Bond is headed to state as a sophomore. Bond placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at Abilene. He had the sixth-best time in the prelims and then moved up to state qualifier in the finals, nabbing the fourth and final state spot with a time of 15.71 seconds.

Senior Wyatt Martin will be representing the Chieftains at state in the pole vault. He placed third at regionals after clearing a height of 12-0.

Rounding out the boys qualifiers is the THS 4x800 team, which placed second (8:29.05) at regionals. Seniors Jakob Foley and Joshua Bosley, as well as juniors Dylan Graham and Jakob Edholm are on the 4x800 team, with Morgan serving as alternate.

Piper won the boys team title with 117 points. Wamego placed second (97), Chapman third (91) and Hayden fourth (60). Buhler took the No. 5 spot with 59 and then Tonganoxie placed sixth with 44. Nickerson (40), Abilene (36) and Atchison (12) finished out the rest of the field.

McCoy wins girls discus

The THS girls also had a regional champion Friday.

Junior Layce McCoy won the discus with a throw of 104-2. She also heads to state in the shot put, as she placed fourth in that event with a 31-6.75 heave.

Freshman Sydney Padfield, meanwhile, is headed to state in her rookie season. Her throw of 92-9 put her in fourth place at regionals, good for another state qualifier for Tonganoxie.

Corrin Searcy is headed to state in both the 400 and the 200 in her final season as a Chieftain.

The senior placed second in the 400 (1:01.89) and fourth in the 200 (27.29).

Classmate Trinity Touchton also will compete at Wichita State next weekend . She plead third in the 100 meter hurdles with a 16.96 time.

Junior Merkaia Kahnthaboury just missed a trip to state in the triple jump her mark of 33-3.5 was an inch short of qualifying for state, but she did advance to state in the high jump. She tied for third with a height of 4-10.

The THS girls 4x400 relay team will compete in Wichita also. The squad finished third with a 4:25.44 time. Touchton, Searcy and Khanthaboury are on the relay team with sophomore Kristi Chambers and freshman alternate Emma Sunderland.

Piper also won the girls team title. The Pirates scored 105, with Wamego taking second with 91 points. Abilene placed third (89), Chapman and Buhler tied for fourth (82), Tonganoxie sixth (54) Hayden seventh (28), Atchison eighth (13) and Nickerson ninth (3).

The state track and field championships, which bring all six classes to Cessna Stadium, will start at 7:45 a.m. Friday on the Wichita State University campus. Friday’s final event, the 3,200, is expected to finish up with the 6A boys race around 8 p.m.

Saturday events start at 8 a.m. for each of the classes with relay finals in the evening. The first 4x400 starts at 7 p.m.