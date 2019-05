Here is the schedule of events for Tonganoxie High state track qualifiers. THS will compete Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

FRIDAY

1:15 p.m.

Layce McCoy • shot put • No. 16

2:10 p.m.

Trinity Touchton • 100 hurdles • No. 11 (prelims)

2:30 p.m.

Dallas Bond • 110 hurdles • No. 16

3 p.m.

Maerkaia Khanthaboury • high jump • No. 14

3:35 p.m.

Corrin Searcy • 400 • No. 7 (prelims)

4:45 p.m.

Layce McCoy • discus • No. 12

Sydney Padfield • discus No. 16

5:15 p.m.

Corrin Searcy • 200 • No. 12 (prelims)

6:25 p.m.

THS girls 4x400 relay team • No. 15 (prelims)

6:30 p.m.

Cole Sample • shot put • No. 1

7 p.m.

Calvin Morgan • 3,200 • No. 4

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m.

Trinity Touchton • 100 hurdles • No. 11 (prelims)

11:30 a.m.

Pole vault • Wyatt Martin • No. 13

11:40 a.m.

THS 4x800 relay team • No. 2

1:15 p.m.

Cole Sample • discus • No. 7

3:45 p.m.

Corrin Searcy • 400 • No. 7 (finals)

5:50 p.m.

Corrin Searcy • 200 • No. 7 (finals)

6:30 p.m.

THS girls 4x400 relay team • No. 15 (finals)